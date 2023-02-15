Short Interest in Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Expands By 14.3%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MBNKP remained flat at $25.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

