Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Rises By 21.5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NDBKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 13,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,643. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

About Nedbank Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.