Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Decreases By 19.4%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $467.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $380.30 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

