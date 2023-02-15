Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Grows By 15.7%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,505. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About The Coretec Group
