Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Grows By 15.7%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,505. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

