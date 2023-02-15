Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Expands By 16.6%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

