Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Expands By 23.1%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DMO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 31,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 30.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

