Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Expands By 23.1%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DMO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 31,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
