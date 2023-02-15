Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

