Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
