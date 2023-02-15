SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 1.2%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

SCBGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

