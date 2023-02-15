SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.