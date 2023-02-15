SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

