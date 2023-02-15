SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

