SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -405.31%.

