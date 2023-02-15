Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 780,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 214,756 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
CIBR opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
