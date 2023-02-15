Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after buying an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 147,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,922,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

