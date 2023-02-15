Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

