Sigma Planning Corp Sells 792 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.40% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CFO stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $75.47.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
