Sigma Planning Corp Sells 792 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.40% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CFO stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.