SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

