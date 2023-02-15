SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 13,779,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 45,303,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.