SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 13,779,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 45,303,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.