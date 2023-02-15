SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.79.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,942,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,662,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

