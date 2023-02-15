Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,360.88

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,360.88 ($16.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,310.80 ($15.91). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.14), with a volume of 25,645 shares traded.

Solid State Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,897.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,360.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,214.55.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 42.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid State

About Solid State

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh acquired 1,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,401 ($17.01) per share, with a total value of £20,244.45 ($24,574.47). Also, insider Nigel Rogers sold 1,951 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,419 ($17.23), for a total value of £27,684.69 ($33,606.08).

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

