SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

