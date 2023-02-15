SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,678 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $56,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 440,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.