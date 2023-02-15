SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.