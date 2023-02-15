Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Up 4.7%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. 626,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.