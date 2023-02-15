SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Financial Analysis

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.23% 12.55% 10.02% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 2 2 0 2.50 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $156.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $450.88 million 12.47 $55.13 million $1.49 104.73 WiMi Hologram Cloud $146.46 million 0.82 -$37.01 million N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

(Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.