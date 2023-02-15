SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.09

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.09 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 269.21 ($3.27). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 490,998 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.52) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.83 ($3.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

