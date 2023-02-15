STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,368.79

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.22 million and $7,368.79 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

