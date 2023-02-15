Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $101.27 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $101.27 million and $31.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,637.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00415258 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013799 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00091268 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00674562 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00549272 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004038 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00174184 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,047,632 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
