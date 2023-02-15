Stem (STEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Stem to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stem Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of STEM opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.14. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Insider Activity at Stem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.