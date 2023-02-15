Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 5.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.45% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $32,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

