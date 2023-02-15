Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 9.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 1,020,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,936,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $485.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

