StockNews.com Downgrades Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Hold

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CNDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,842. Conduent has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
Conduent Company Profile
