StockNews.com Downgrades Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Hold

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,842. Conduent has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.