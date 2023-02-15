StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

