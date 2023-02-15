StockNews.com Lowers Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Birks Group Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE BGI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.10.
Birks Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.