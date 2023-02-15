StockNews.com Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 752,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,503. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.04. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

