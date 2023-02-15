StockNews.com Upgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Buy

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, reaching $172.20. 762,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,026. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $172.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

