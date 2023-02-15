Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $88.49 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $88.49 million and approximately $38.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.33 or 0.06855617 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00081014 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00028151 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00057891 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010239 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00024506 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,155,311 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
