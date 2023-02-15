Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

SUM opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

