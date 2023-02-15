Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2086 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNMCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suncorp Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.