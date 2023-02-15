SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

SunOpta Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $806.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after buying an additional 503,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,642 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

