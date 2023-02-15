Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.78.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.