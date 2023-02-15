Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $38.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

