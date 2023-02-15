Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1360-1390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 868,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,731. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.86 and its 200 day moving average is $330.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.55.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

