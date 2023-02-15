Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.55.
Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 863,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.40. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
