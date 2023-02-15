Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.55.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 863,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.40. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

