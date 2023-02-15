Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $10.54 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 185,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,000. Okta accounts for 1.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. 673,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $192.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

