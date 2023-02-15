Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $32.41 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,405,000. Lumentum makes up approximately 3.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.69% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 173,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

