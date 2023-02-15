Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3597 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.76. 30,172,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,646,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

