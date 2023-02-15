TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 321,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,848. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TC Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

