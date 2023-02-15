TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
TC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.31. 541,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm has a market cap of C$56.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.65. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
