Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

